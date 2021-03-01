Chesterfield man charged in hit-and-run that killed off-duty Henrico officer faces more charges

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man faces new charges in connection to his arrest following a hit-and-run that killed an off-duty police officer.
On Feb. 27, around 11 a.m. Henrico police responded to Greenwood Road at Winfrey Road for a reported hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
Officials identified the pedestrian as Captain Donald L. Lambert, Jr., a 33-year veteran with the Henrico Police Department. Police said Lambert, who served on the division’s special operations group, was not on duty at the time of the crash.
However, shortly before that incident, police said another hit-and-run with an occupied vehicle occurred on Greenwood Road at Francis Road.
Justin Thomas Regensburg, 30, of Chesterfield, was charged with two felony hit-and-runs and was taken into custody on Sunday during a traffic stop in King William County.
On Monday, the King William County Sheriff’s Office releases new details regarding Regensburg’s arrest.
According to Sheriff Jeff Walton, Henrico police alerted the agency about Regensburg’s possible location in the County.
On Feb. 28, King William deputies and Henrico officers saw Regensburg leave a home on Oxford Lane heading east on Richmond-Tappahannock Highway.
“Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the driver sped off eastbound,” Walton said. “Deputies were able to stop the vehicle just before Aylett on Richmond-Tappahannock Hwy.”
Regensburg was charged with additional charges in King William County for felony eluding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving on a suspended/revoked license.
“The vehicle driven by Regensburg at the time of his arrest belonged to a family member who did not give him permission to take,” Walton said.
Regensburg was transported to Henrico County Jail on Sunday and is being held without bond.
“We are deeply saddened at the tragic and untimely loss of Capt. Lambert,” said Henrico County Chief of Police, Eric English. “He was a selfless leader, mentor and friend who served our community with pride and dedication for nearly 34 years. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues and friends.”
English described Lambert as a committed, genuine individual who cared about people.
“One of the things we had a conversation about is how can we prevent traffic crashes. That was one of our goals,” English said. “How ironic that he becomes the victim, so it’s tough.”
As the head of the special operations group, which entails the emergency response team, K-9 units and the civil disturbance team, English said Lambert was always the person to go to with legal questions.
“We are a strong family as the Henrico Police Division and it’s something we’ll get through,” English said. “Continue your support, and prayers for the family members and friends are certainly appreciated.”
Police responded to Greenwood and Winfrey roads at 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 for reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. As investigators remained in the area, Greenwood Road was closed.
Police on Saturday said aerial support drones, planes, helicopters and canine units were used to locate the driver.
First responders pronounced Lambert dead at the scene following the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3Tips app.
