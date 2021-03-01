Byron gives NASCAR another surprise winner at Homestead

Joey Logano (22) and William Byron (24) battle for position during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Homestead, Fla. (Source: Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Associated Press | February 28, 2021 at 10:08 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 10:08 PM

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — William Byron gave NASCAR its third surprise winner in three weeks, this one not quite as stunning as the first two at Daytona International Speedway.

Byron controlled most of the final two stages at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday and won for the second time in 111 Cup starts. His first one came at Daytona last August and landed him one of the final spots in the playoffs.

Byron entered the weekend as a 28-1 shot to win the race.

