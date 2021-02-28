Va. reports 231 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours | Over 1,100 new cases confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 577,174 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,124 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 8,783 deaths and 24,158 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. In the last 24 hours, 231 deaths were recorded in the commonwealth.
A total of 5,915,914 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 7.1%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Ten new outbreaks were reported Monday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,634.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 64,875 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 23,594 cases, 788 hospitalizations, 306 deaths
- Henrico: 21,446 cases, 879 hospitalizations, 499 deaths
- Richmond: 14,849 cases, 680 hospitalizations, 197 deaths
- Hanover: 6,663 cases, 252 hospitalizations, 128 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,161 cases, 130 hospitalizations, 52 deaths
- Goochland: 1,209 cases, 44 hospitalizations, 15 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
