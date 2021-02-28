Sunday forecast: Areas of morning rain, drying out for the afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ANOTHER day that starts with showers and ends mainly cloudy. Another batch of rain likely tonight and tomorrow
SUNDAY: Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs will range from the mid 50s for Richmond and north to the low to mid 60s across southside Virginia. (Rain Chance 80% during morning, drier in the afternoon. Light morning rain should taper before noon in Richmond.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Temperatures WARM overnight with rain developing by morning. “Low” happens in the evening and we’ll climb to around 60 for Monday AM.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely through midday or early afternoon. Starting around 60, then temperatures hold steady or drop into the low 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 80%).
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs upper 50s to near 60.
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
