Nine displaced, 2 units damaged during Chesterfield apartment fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Nine residents have been displaced after two units were damaged during a Chesterfield apartment fire early Sunday morning.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to an apartment fire at the 6100 block of Strathmore Road around 12 a.m. on Saturday. When crews arrived, it was reported that multiple occupants were trapped in the building. After a search, they found no occupants were trapped or injured.
Crews continued to fight the fire, performed additional searches and brought the fire under control approximately an hour into the incident, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Officials said two out of four units of the apartment were heavily damaged, but there was no injury to any occupants or firefighters.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
