Applications open for Henrico Co. preschool programs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico families can now apply for the county’s 2021-22 Early Learning Preschool program.
The preschool program is offered to children who live in Henrico County and will be 4 years old by Sept. 30.
Applications and required documents can be submitted at this link. After submission, applicants will be contacted by a Henrico staff member to complete the process. If you have questions, email preschool@henrico.k12.va.us or call 804-328-8104.
Children are not guaranteed acceptance into the program, and admittance is not on a first-come, first-served basis. Families of children with special needs are encouraged to apply.
There are no exceptions to age and residency requirements. There is no cost to families for the program, and transportation will be provided in accordance with HCPS transportation guidelines.
