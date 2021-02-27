Va. reports 170 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours | Over 1,700 new cases confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 576,050 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,736 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 8,552 deaths and 24,115 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. In the last 24 hours, 170 deaths were recorded in the commonwealth.
A total of 5,902,722 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 7.2%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Eight new outbreaks were reported Sunday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,624.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 64,775 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 23,546 cases, 785 hospitalizations, 298 deaths
- Henrico: 21,387 cases, 876 hospitalizations, 487 deaths
- Richmond: 14,829 cases, 680 hospitalizations, 191 deaths
- Hanover: 6,651 cases, 252 hospitalizations, 125 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,150 cases, 130 hospitalizations, 52 deaths
- Goochland: 1,207 cases, 43 hospitalizations, 13 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
