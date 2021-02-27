Va. banks donate $61k to sponsor Virginia Reads One Book event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 23,000 Virginia public school students and their families will read the same book on Monday as part of a statewide family financial literacy program, now with the help of banks in Virginia.
Virginia Reads One Book is designed to strengthen the educational connection between home and school. The program was launched from Richmond-based Read to Them.
Virginia Bankers Association Education Foundation and banks across Virginia announced they will sponsor the event, which has roughly 14,000 participants, with a $61,000 contribution.
The foundation and banks in the commonwealth are sponsoring schools in several localities, including Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond.
