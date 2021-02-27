On the Sidelines- February 26

By Marc Davis | February 27, 2021 at 12:20 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 12:28 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High school football is back in Central Virginia! The first Friday night of the delayed 2020 season kicked off, beginning a condensed campaign that will see teams battle for April playoff spots. Below are Friday’s scores:

Monacan 27, Manchester 6

Hopewell 60, Colonial Heights 0

Midlothian 19, Cosby 0

Hanover 20, Mechanicsville 19 (OT)

Patrick Henry 25, Atlee 0

Thomas Dale 56, Petersburg 22

Powhatan 16, L.C. Bird 0

Clover Hill 6, James River 3

Prince George 22, Dinwiddie 19

Goochland 50, Amelia 0

King & Queen 20, West Point 14

Meadowbrook vs. Matoaca- PPD

