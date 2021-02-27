On the Sidelines- February 26

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High school football is back in Central Virginia! The first Friday night of the delayed 2020 season kicked off, beginning a condensed campaign that will see teams battle for April playoff spots. Below are Friday’s scores:
Monacan 27, Manchester 6
Hopewell 60, Colonial Heights 0
Midlothian 19, Cosby 0
Hanover 20, Mechanicsville 19 (OT)
Patrick Henry 25, Atlee 0
Thomas Dale 56, Petersburg 22
Powhatan 16, L.C. Bird 0
Clover Hill 6, James River 3
Prince George 22, Dinwiddie 19
Goochland 50, Amelia 0
King & Queen 20, West Point 14
Meadowbrook vs. Matoaca- PPD
