Saturday Forecast: Areas of morning rain, then mostly cloudy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain for Saturday morning and Sunday night but plenty of usable daytime hours for weekend fun.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers, mainly before 11am, then peaks of afternoon sun. Most areas have a dry afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance 100% in the early morning, only 20% in the afternoon)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and sharply warmer. BIG temperature spread with Hanover and north in the 50s, Richmond in the upper 60s, and Tri-Cities and south in the 70s! Dry for the day with overnight showers and maybe even thunderstorms. Lows in the low 50! (Rain Chance 50% with best chance at night).
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then some afternoon clearing. Lows in the upper 50, then temperatures hold steady or drop into the low 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 50%).
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers possible. Could start as a brief rain/snow mix. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 30s, high: upper 50s
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, high around 60
