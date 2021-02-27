Richmond Schools superintendent to unveil in-person learning options for spring

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Schools’ superintendent says he’ll unveil a plan on Monday to open in-person learning for up to 800 students this spring.
Jason Kamras says his proposal would offer in-person instruction “for 300 high-need exceptional education and English learner students.” It would also add in-person instruction at the district’s facilitated learning centers, where they hope to increase enrollment to 500.
A bill requiring all school districts to provide full-time, in-person learning is heading to Governor Ralph Northam to be passed.
If Northam signs the bill as it stands, the requirement would take effect July 1, but ultimately Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras says this bill won’t affect RPS because they were already committed to getting students back in the classroom come fall.
“My goal is to be back 100 percent in-person for next school year, and I think that’s just critical for our young people, our teachers and staff, everybody,” Kamras said.
During the Tuesday RPS Board meeting, the board voted 7-2 to oppose the reopening legislation, but Kamras says the majority of members expressed that localities have the sole power to determine when schools open not the state.
“Who controls local school policy? As I’ve shared before the Virginia constitution says that’s school boards,” Kamras said.
As for his plan to return students this spring? More details will be released on Monday.
