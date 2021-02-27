Police officer dies after shooting in Page County

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff confirmed to WHSV there was an officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon in the Stanley area.
While the sheriff did not provide any more information including who was involved or if anybody was taken into custody, the Page County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page on Friday night: “We have no words. Please pray for the family of our fallen brother, the Stanley Police Department, and our law enforcement family.”
A large law enforcement presence was seen in the area of Judy Lane on Friday.
Virginia State Police are handling the investigation. Officials have not described the circumstances leading up to the shooting or the name of the officer and identities of any others involved.
Several agencies throughout the Shenandoah Valley and beyond have expressed condolences to the Stanley Police Department.
The Luray Police Department posted prayers for the Stanley Police Department and the Page County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing situation, we will update this article as details become available.