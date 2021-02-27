One dead, family displaced after Hanover house fire

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One person has died and a family is displaced after a house fire in Hanover on Saturday morning.
Hanover Fire Department responded to 1094 Maple St. around 6 a.m. with heavy fire showing from the residence.
When crews arrived, three individuals had made it out of the house safely. Officials said they had working smoke detectors which helped them get out.
One person was trapped inside the home and died in the fire. No age or gender has been determined at this time.
By 7 a.m., the fire was brought under control. All individuals, including the person who died, are believed to be related.
Red Cross is assisting the family. The cause of the fire is still being determined.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.