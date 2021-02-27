‘It’s fantastic’: Archaeologists find artifacts on Henrico property from multiple time periods

“Long Bridge Road was a well-established road by the mid-nineteenth century and was an important thoroughfare for the movement of troops of both armies,” an interim management summary stated. “It is likely that portions of the property were traversed during the Battle of Second Deep Bottom in 1864. Archaeologists have not yet identified archaeological evidence of this engagement on the property. It is anticipated, however, that indications of Civil War activity may be encountered when the metal detecting portion of the fieldwork resumes.”