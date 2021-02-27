Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian died in Henrico on Saturday.
Police responded to Greenwood and Winfrey roads at 11 a.m. on Feb. 26 for reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, whose identity is being withheld until family notifications are made, was identified as an adult male. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3Tips app.
