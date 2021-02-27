Grand jury rules officers were justified in shooting death of 18-year-old; Dash-cam footage released

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury unanimously ruled that the officers involved in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old in January were justified in their actions. And now, with the criminal investigation concluded, the dash-cam footage has been released more than a month after the shooting.
The decision, released Friday, Feb. 26, said the multi-jurisdiction jury convened on Feb. 24 to look at the evidence in the Jan. 9 shooting death of Xzavier Hill by Virginia State Troopers.
Troopers say Hill led them on a high-speed chase and got stuck in an embankment. They say he showed a firearm after being told to put his hands up and that’s when they shot him.
The grand jury unanimously ruled that the “actions of the officers were justified in the exercise of deadly force.” Criminal charges will not be pursued.
Read the full grand jury report here:
After multiple calls from Hill’s family and community members to release the dash-cam footage, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office posted the video online. Other evidence can also be viewed here.
Warning, the video and exhibits linked above are graphic in nature, and viewer discretion is advised.
