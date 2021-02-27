Chesterfield Historical Society to host Point of Rocks site tour

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia and the county’s department of parks and recreation are hosting a walking tour of the Point of Rocks.
The tour will highlight the military operations of the Union Army under the command of General Benjamin Butler in May of 1864. Clara Barton worked at the Union hospital established at the site, and President Abraham Lincoln visited in 1865.
The walking tour will meet at the maintenance facility parking lot at R. Garland Dodd Park at Point of Rocks, 201 Enon Church Rd. in Chester. The tour is slated for Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The tour is $8 per person with online registration at this link.
For more information about the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia, visit this website.
