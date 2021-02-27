Berry plants, bag clips for sale benefiting Henrico 4-H programs

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Virginia Cooperative Extension is selling berry plants and large bag clips to support local 4-H programs.
Blackberry and raspberry plants are $7 each. Bundles of 25 strawberry plants are $9, and potted blueberry plants are $10.
Handy Camel Giant Bag Clips, which can be used for bags up to 50 pounds, are $12.
Orders received by Friday, March 19 will be filled, and those received later will be filled while supplies last.
To make an order, go to this link or complete this form. For more information, call 804-501-5160 or go to henrico.us/extension.
All orders will be available for contactless pickup from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31 at the Virginia Randolph Recreation Center, 2175 Mountain Road.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.