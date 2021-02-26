101-year-old Mecklenburg County man is living history

MECKLENBURG, Va. (WWBT) - At 101 years old, George Sizemore continues to inspire. He has lived through the Jim Crow South, the Civil Rights Movement, and the calls for social change we are seeing today.
“My most important lesson learned in life is learn how to stay out of other people’s business--not worry about what others are doing, but elevate yourself above the words hate and dislike,” said Sizemore.
Born in November 1919, the military veteran remains surrounded by memories in the farmhouse he has lived in since he was 1 month old.
“I got to tell you about my father, that’s a long story. My father was a slave, he was born 1858,” he said.
George Sizemore’s father Benjamin, was 61 years old when George was born. After his family was freed, as an adult, Benjamin Sizemore bought and raised his family on a farm
“He never talked about being a slave, you see he passed away when I was 12 years old. With me being a young boy he probably talked about it with the older children,” he said. “There was one story, he went to a hanging once when he was 10 or 12 years old, only thing I remember is he didn’t watch it, because he was holding to his fathers leg.”
George Sizemore remembers his father as a hard-working man who loved God.
The Sizemore family’s history is deep and rich, descending from the Yoruba people of West Africa, they also have deep roots in rural Virginia, Part of their story is chronicled through the pages of a book called Uncle George and Me: Two Southern Families Confront a Shared Legacy of Slavery, written by Bill Sizemore.
Sizemore grew up on a farm outside of Clarksville, where he still lives today. He has a profound appreciation for nature and “country life.”
“I love country life, it is a beautiful life--it is the congregation of people--of how they come together to love each other and serve each other,” he explained.
He eventually joined the military, and four days after D-Day, a part of an all-Black platoon, Sizemore landed in Normandy. He spent the rest of World War II fighting in France. After coming home from the war, he worked as a contractor and “married a country girl” named Laura Mae.
“I married in 1948, which I stayed married, 58 and a half years,” he said.
Living through deep racism and segregation, Sizemore says he held on to faith over fear.
“When I was a teenager, lynching was at its best, from Mississippi and Alabama to Virginia, it was a miserable life,” he said. “You just don’t go around hating people--because of what they are doing.”
Even as calls for social change continue today, Sizemore says there is still work to do.
“As far as segregation is concerned, it still was then, it still is now, it is a different story now we have different ways of taking away from people,” he said.
Sizemore believes life is about love and humility. He loves to sing, and says there are songs with spiritual meaning that can help brighten life.
“[Life is] not about things--because things go and come--live in order to give everybody has something to give somebody else,” he said.
