What to do with a windfall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A stimulus check-- a raise at work-- even a tax refund. If you get a windfall in money it can be stressful to figure out the best way to use it.
Experts agree saving money and paying off debt are the best ways to make the most of extra money.
And Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says the best way to think about that windfall is in percentages. “If you have savings already you could start with 30% in savings And then 30% paying off debt. And the rest you could use toward something fun,” adds Dale.
Dale says if you have no savings at all, switch this to 50% of the money toward savings and 30% toward debt and 20% for something fun.
That way you can start building up an emergency savings account.
