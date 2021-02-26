Va. reports 180+ COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours | Over 1,600 new cases confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 574,314 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,675 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 8,382 deaths and 24,091 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,879,000 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 7.4%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Ten new outbreaks were reported Saturday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,616.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 64,611 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 23,488 cases, 784 hospitalizations, 291 deaths
- Henrico: 21,330 cases, 875 hospitalizations, 471 deaths
- Richmond: 14,794 cases, 680 hospitalizations, 186 deaths
- Hanover: 6,637 cases, 252 hospitalizations, 123 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,136 cases, 130 hospitalizations, 48 deaths
- Goochland: 1,208 cases, 43 hospitalizations, 13 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
