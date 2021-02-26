Richmond crews bring structure fire under control, no injuries reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department brought a structure fire under control on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department.
When crews responded to 1936 Raven Street at approximately 4:06 p.m. on Friday, smoke had already started coming from the residence. The residence is located near Hull Street Road and Oliver Hill Way.
An interior attack brought the fire under control, the department said via tweet.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
