Police: Woman shot, man arrested after I-95 shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman was shot multiple times and a man has been arrested after a shooting on I-95 in Chesterfield.
On Feb. 25, officers responded to Interstate 95, a half-mile north of Route 10, for the report of a person who was shot while driving at approximately 9:45 p.m.
A silver Kia ran off the road to the right and struck the guardrail after it was shot at by a driver in a gray Honda while traveling north at the mile marker 61.
The incident caused the middle and right lanes of I-95 north (half-mile north of Route 10) to close.
The driver of the Kia, a 29-year-old woman was shot multiple times. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No one else was in the vehicle at the time.
A suspect, identified as Darius Smith, 29, of Chester, was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting while in a moving vehicle, police say.
According to the investigation, there is no indication the suspect and victim knew each other before the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.