Police locate missing 23-year-old in need of medication, medical attention

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man reported missing by his family has been located, Henrico police announced on Friday.
Police were searching for a 23-year-old man after concerned family members reported him missing on Friday morning.
Henrico police said Avijith Rajan, 23, went missing from the 3600 block of Woodlynne Place on Friday morning around 5 a.m. The neighborhood is near Church Road and Three Chopt Road.
Family members reported Rajan needed medication and medical attention.
Rajan was described as 5-foot-9-inches, 210 pounds with brown eyes and recently-shaved black hair. He was last seen wearing blue tennis shoes and either black shorts or pants.
Police say Rajan did not have access to a car and was suspected to be walking.
