Petersburg police arrest 24-year-old on 2nd-degree murder charges

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in September.
Travis Nicholas, 24 of Petersburg, was arrested by Petersburg police on Friday and taken into custody without incident. Police say Nicholas has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Kintrez Moyler.
Moyler was shot on Sept. 24 in the 1100 block of Wythe Street in Petersburg and later died from his injuries.
Police say Nicholas is being held without bond at this time.
