News to Know for Feb. 26: FDA confirms J&J vaccine effective; In-person learning bill; Cooler day with light rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Today we will have increasing clouds with light rain developing by late afternoon into the evening and continuing overnight.
Highs in the upper 40s.
Police say a woman was shot multiple times and a man has been arrested after a shooting on I-95 in Chesterfield.
The incident caused the middle and right lanes of I-95 north (half-mile north of Route 10) to close.
The driver of the Kia, a 29-year-old woman was shot multiple times. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
A suspect, identified as Darius Smith, 29, of Chester, was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting while in a moving vehicle, police say. According to the investigation, there is no indication the suspect and victim knew each other before the incident.
U.S. regulators are allowing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped and stored at less-frigid temperatures, which should ease distribution and administration of one of the two vaccines authorized for emergency use in the country.
The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that it’s allowing the additional option after reviewing new data from New York-based Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech.
The FDA said the vaccine, which is shipped in frozen vials, now can be transported and stored for up to two weeks at the temperatures of freezers commonly found in pharmacies.
The FDA recently confirmed that the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective.
This highly anticipated vaccine does not require a second dose, nor does it need to be stored in ultra cold freezers.
Logistically, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could also help make vaccine distribution more equitable, especially for marginalized communities who are already at high risk of getting the virus, but lack the resources to get their shot.
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) provided a virtual update announcing the plans. The details are still being worked out and could be running in a few weeks.
“We have identified that Southside location that we are planning to do that weekly large event. We certainly recognize. We looked at the map,” said Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager.
The addition would expand the area’s mass sites which include Richmond Raceway, Arthur Ashe Center and Chesterfield Fairgrounds.
A U.S. airstrike in Syria targeted facilities belonging to a powerful Iranian-backed Iraqi armed group, killing one of their militiamen and wounding a number of others, an Iraqi militia official said Friday.
The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.
The U.S. has in the past targeted facilities in Syria belonging to Kataeb Hezbollah, which it has blamed for numerous attacks targeting U.S. personnel and interests in Iraq.
A bill requiring all school districts to provide full-time, in-person learning is heading to Governor Ralph Northam to be passed.
If Northam signs the bill as it stands, the requirement would take effect July 1, but ultimately Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras says this bill won’t affect RPS because they were already committed to getting students back in the classroom come fall.
Kamras believes that by fall all RPS teachers will have been vaccinated.
The superintendent also plans to invest more in the virtual technology they’ve been relying on during the pandemic.
Hopewell Fire and Rescue announced the department will be conducting a controlled burn of Colonial Corner shopping center.
The controlled burn will take place on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.
Residents should avoid the area of the shopping center if possible.
Our greatest glory is not in never failing, but in rising every time we fail - Confucius
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.