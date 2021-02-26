Manchester and Monacan set to square off in On the Sidelines Game of the Week

Area teams have been hitting the practice fields since February 4 preparing for the delayed 2020 season. Unfortunately, some wet weather forced many Chesterfield County football squads to relocate temporarily to the turf at River City Sportsplex, including Manchester and Monacan, which will clash on Friday in our first On the Sidelines Game of the Week of the season. A handful of rivals practicing at the same site- certainly not the most bizarre thing we’ve seen this season.