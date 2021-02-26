Henrico man receives 5-year sentence for solicitation of minors, child pornography

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to several counts of soliciting a minor and possessing child pornography.
David Williams, 23, of Henrico, entered guilty pleas to five counts of using a communication system to solicit a minor and five counts of possession of child pornography.
Upon his release, Williams will be placed on supervised probation and required to register as a sex offender anywhere he lives or works.
“Individuals like this who take advantage of children, rob them of their innocence, and exploit them must be brought to justice and held accountable for their actions,” said Attorney General Mark Herring in a release. “I’m glad my team was able to secure this strong sentence that will take this dangerous individual off of our streets and out of our communities, making our children safer.”
Police say the case began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that suspected child pornography was uploaded into an email account, which police connected to Williams. Around the same time, police in Aurora County, Colorado, recovered a conversation between Williams and a Colorado suspect. The detective said the two were discussing trading child pornography.
A forensic examination of Williams’ cell phone found approximately 500 child pornography images, police said. Chats between Williams and minor boys were also recovered, and police say Williams sent nude pictures of himself and requested that the minors send him sexually explicit images and engage in sex acts.
Assistant Attorney General Alexaundra Williams of Attorney General Herring’s Computer Crimes Section prosecuted the case on behalf of the commonwealth, with assistance from the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
