Henrico County to host mass vaccine clinic this weekend

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County announced they will host a COVID-19 mass vaccination event over the weekend.
Approximately 5,000 people who are 65 and older will receive their second dose of the vaccine.
This will be the first group, other than first responders and teachers, to receive a second dose at Richmond Raceway.
The event will take place on Feb. 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Dominion Building at Richmond Raceway.
This vaccination event is by appointment only. No walk-ups will be accepted.
