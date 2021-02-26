Forecast: A Cooler Friday with rain moving in late in the day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain is moving back in, just in time for the weekend
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with light rain developing by late afternoon into the evening and continuing overnight. Highs in the upper 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%, rises to near 100% after sunset)
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers, mainly during the morning. Most areas have a dry afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance 80%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and sharply warmer with late-day and overnight showers and maybe even thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s! (late day Rain Chance 70%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then some afternoon clearing. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few light showers. Could start as a rain/snow mix in the morning. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (Rain Chance 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
