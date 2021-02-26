Fire department to conduct controlled burn of shopping center in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Fire and Rescue announced the department will be conducting a controlled burn of Colonial Corner shopping center.
The controlled burn comes after Hopewell City Council voted unanimously in 2019 to demolish the crumbling Colonial Corner shopping center as part of a controlled training exercise that will be conducted by the city fire department.
The controlled burn will take place on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.
Residents should avoid the area of the shopping center if possible.
The fire department is also warning residents of a fake flyer being shared.
Anyone with questions should call 541-2288.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.