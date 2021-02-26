Fire department to conduct controlled burn of shopping center in Hopewell

By Adrianna Hargrove | February 26, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 6:33 AM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Fire and Rescue announced the department will be conducting a controlled burn of Colonial Corner shopping center.

The controlled burn comes after Hopewell City Council voted unanimously in 2019 to demolish the crumbling Colonial Corner shopping center as part of a controlled training exercise that will be conducted by the city fire department.

Hopewell City Council votes to burn down 'Colonial Corner' shopping center

The controlled burn will take place on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Residents should avoid the area of the shopping center if possible.

The fire department is also warning residents of a fake flyer being shared.

The fire department is also warning residents of a fake flyer being shared. (Source: Hopewell Fire and Rescue)

Anyone with questions should call 541-2288.

