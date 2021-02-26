Chesterfield school board approves $41 million increase in 2021-22 budget

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County School Board approved an operating budget for the 2021-22 school year that calls for a $41 million increase in spending.
The budget includes funding for Phase 1 of the third-party 2020 salary study for teachers and other identified school-based staff presented late last year.
“The approved Fiscal Year 2022 operating plan funds the top two budget priorities identified by the School Board and Superintendent: Addressing teacher salary decompression and meeting the needs of the school division’s students, staff and schools,” a release said.
The $41 million increase includes:
- $25 million to address a 2020 salary study’s Phase I recommendations (decompression of salary scale) and a cost-of-living adjustment for staff not in the study
- $10 million in non-discretionary cost increases
- $4 million in differentiated support for schools
- $2 million in other enhancements to improve schools
“While the School Board is not in a position tonight to approve everything requested in the Superintendent’s originally proposed budget, we are thankful for a monumental $41 million increase in state and local funds that will support public education in Chesterfield County next school year,” said School Board Chair Ryan Harter, who represents the Matoaca District. “The nearly $744.8 million operating budget will allow us to maintain current levels of service, afford cost increases beyond our control, provide much-needed salary corrections to approximately 5,000 staff members, and better support the needs of our diverse learning community.”
Additional school needs will be addressed through federal funding made available during the pandemic.
The board also approved a Capital Improvements Plan for FY 2022-26, which includes construction bundles.
- Bundle 1 during FY 23 and 24: A new elementary school in the 360 West corridor and the replacement of Davis and Bensley elementary schools
- Bundle 2 during FY 24 and 25: A new middle school in the central/eastern area of the county, a new middle school in the 360 West corridor and the replacement of Falling Creek Middle.
- Bundle 3 during FY 25 and 26: The replacement of Midlothian Middle
Future construction dates for a new high school in the 360 West corridor, the replacement of Grange Hall Elementary and a new elementary school at a yet-to-be-determined site have not been decided yet.
