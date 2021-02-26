Chesterfield school board approves $41 million increase in 2021-22 budget

“While the School Board is not in a position tonight to approve everything requested in the Superintendent’s originally proposed budget, we are thankful for a monumental $41 million increase in state and local funds that will support public education in Chesterfield County next school year,” said School Board Chair Ryan Harter, who represents the Matoaca District. “The nearly $744.8 million operating budget will allow us to maintain current levels of service, afford cost increases beyond our control, provide much-needed salary corrections to approximately 5,000 staff members, and better support the needs of our diverse learning community.”