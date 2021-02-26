Chesterfield police searching for unidentified suspect in attempted carjacking

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted carjacking near Courthouse Road and Midlothian Turnpike.
Around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 3, police say a black male approached the victim as he was getting into his vehicle in the 11600 block of Busy St., near the Town Crossings shopping center.
Investigators said the man struck the victim several times with a blunt object, knocking him to the ground. The man attempted to take the victim’s vehicle but was unsuccessful, and police say he fled the area on foot.
A dark-colored SUV was seen in the area at the time and may possibly be involved, police said in a release.
If you have information about this unsolved crime, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.
