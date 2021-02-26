Chesterfield County Police hiring part-time, full-time positions

By Hannah Eason | February 26, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 12:27 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police announced the closing date for several part-time and full-time job openings.

  • Police Service Aide: Full-time position
    • Closing date: Feb. 28
  • Emergency Communications Officer: Full-time position
    • Closing date: March 21
  • Police Senior Records Specialist: Part-time position
    • Closing date: Feb. 28
  • Senior Office Assistant: Part-time position
    • Closing date: March 21

To view all open positions in Chesterfield County, visit this website.

