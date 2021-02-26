Chesterfield County Police hiring part-time, full-time positions

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police announced the closing date for several part-time and full-time job openings.
- Police Service Aide: Full-time position
- Closing date: Feb. 28
- Emergency Communications Officer: Full-time position
- Closing date: March 21
- Police Senior Records Specialist: Part-time position
- Closing date: Feb. 28
- Senior Office Assistant: Part-time position
- Closing date: March 21
To view all open positions in Chesterfield County, visit this website.
