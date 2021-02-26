Chesterfield County to administer over $10 million to rent, utility relief programs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two local nonprofits in Chesterfield are set to receive more than $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funds after a Wednesday approval from the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors.
Area Congregations Together in Service, or ACTS, will receive $10 million for the Chesterfield Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance program. Homeward will receive $450,000 for homeless relief and prevention services.
“Chesterfield knows it is important to invest in programs such as emergency rental assistance during this period of uncertainty due to COVID-19,” said Dan Cohen, community enhancement director. “It’s critical we get these funds out the door and into the community as soon as possible.”
Chesterfield residents can apply to the CERA program two ways:
- Complete the online application at this link.
- Call ACTS at 804-644-2401, press No. 2 for English or No. 5 for Spanish, and leave a message.
- All calls will be returned in the order they were received.
Chesterfield landlords may apply to the CERA program on behalf of their tenants by visiting this link.
For more information on homeless prevention services, call Homeward at 804-343-2045 or email info@homewardva.org. If you are currently experiencing homelessness, please call the Homeless Crisis Line at 804-972-0813.
