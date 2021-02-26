Cat that vanished 15 years ago reunited with owner

This photo provided by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control shows Brandy, a brown tabby cat, that was reunited on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, with her owner, Charles, (he would only give his first name) after she went astray for 15 years, are seen together at the Palmdale, Calif., animal care center. The Los Angeles man adopted her as a 2-month-old kitten in 2005. Charles says he cried and Brandy purred in his arms. The brown tabby was found Sunday in Palmdale, about a half-hour's drive from where he lives. (Source: Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control via AP/Los Angeles County Department of)