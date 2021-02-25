12-year old Chesterfield girl conquers heart condition to get back in the air

The doctor scheduled Hailey for a catheter ablation to correct the issue, a procedure in which tubes are run into the heart through blood vessels to close the extra pathway. Hailey’s tubes were inserted through her femoral veins in a procedure that took about four hours, a method that involved crossing heart chambers. The young aerial athlete was nervous, but her mother had done plenty of research and had many conversations with Dr. Sherwin, easing some of her fears.