Witnesses recap deadly shooting that left one teen dead, another hurt

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The investigation continues into a double shooting at the Belmont Hills Apartment Complex, that left one teen dead and another injured on Wednesday evening.
The family of the victim identified him as 16-year-old Cameron Watkins. Nearby neighbors tell NBC12 they are now left worried for the safety of their families, in what they say is a relatively safe community.
“It was pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” said Timothe Harris, describing the startling sound right outside his window on Wednesday night.
He eventually stepped outside his unit to see the commotion. On either side of his Belmont Hills apartment, two teens: one dead, and the other wounded.
“I saw the body laying there, I was like ‘Okay, this is real. Somebody got shot’,” he said.
He saw the two injured teens minutes before first responders arrive, as other residents scrambled to help:
“I saw one of the neighbors out here yelling, ‘somebody needs assistance’”.
Chesterfield Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. At one point, officers stood outside one apartment that was possibly connected to the shooting, telling whoever was inside to come out with their hands up, before they were able to get inside themselves.
Police tell NBC12 that they entered the apartment because the owner expressed concerns that someone might’ve been inside.
Natalia Scott said she let police use her apartment crawl space to reach the unit in question:
“There’s supposed to be a crawl space at the top of my apartment that they though they might’ve used to come through to other apartments to get away from [police],” she said.
The incident with the apartment was eventually resolved without incident nor an arrest, but Scott was still left shaken up by the ordeal.
“It’s a lot going through my head right now; it’s a lot going on. Their attention was drawn to my home, or my neighbors next to me. If there was a situation there, this could have been a whole different thing going on right now,” she added.
Chesterfield Police are asking for anyone with information to call them or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
