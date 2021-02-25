Va. reports 200+ COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours | Over 1,600 new cases confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 572,639 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,657 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 8,197 deaths and 23,978 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,854,653 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 7.8%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Eighteen new outbreaks were reported Friday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 2,606.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 64,409 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 23,402 cases, 780 hospitalizations, 287 deaths
- Henrico: 21,234 cases, 870 hospitalizations, 455 deaths
- Richmond: 14,747 cases, 678 hospitalizations, 179 deaths
- Hanover: 6,620 cases, 252 hospitalizations, 121 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,114 cases, 130 hospitalizations, 46 deaths
- Goochland: 1,204 cases, 41 hospitalizations, 12 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
