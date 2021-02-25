Two people arrested after police say they robbed elderly woman at Richmond bus stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say two people have been charged with robbing an elderly woman at a bus stop in Richmond.
On Feb. 22, an elderly woman was robbed at a bus stop located in the 1500 block of W. Broad Street just before noon.
According to the investigation, one of the suspects, identified as Yusuf Stallings, demanded money from the woman. During the course of the struggle, the suspect allegedly made off with the victim’s money and other financial documents.
Police say Stallings was charged with robbery on Feb. 23 and a second person, Jasmine Harvey, was also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery for her involvement.
Richmond police are reminding the public to always be mindful of your surroundings especially when handling money and sensitive documents in public places.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.