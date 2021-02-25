Thursday Forecast: Cooler, but dry and mainly sunny again

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A couple more dry days before more rain comes back this weekend.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few late evening and overnight showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Late Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers, especially during the morning and midday. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain again likely. Most comes in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, especially during the morning. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
