Senior Alert issued for missing woman last seen at hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing Norfolk woman.
Sheron Talmadge Patterson, 62, was last seen on Feb. 24 at Sentara Leigh Hospital around 6 a.m.
Police said she has brown eyes and may be wearing a short black wig. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt of unknown color, unknown pants, blue slip-on shoes and an ankle-length black coat. She may also have a bandage on her left wrist.
Police said Patterson suffers from a cognitive impairment so her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-441-5610.
