Police: Person of interest detained after report of firearm violation in Henrico
Police are on scene. (Source: Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 5:48 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police said they have a person of interest detained after the report of a firearm violation in Henrico.

Officials said Staples Mill Road between Dumbarton and Penick Road was closed in both directions for a period of time.

Officers were called just after 3:15 p.m. for a report of a firearm violation in the 4100 block of Townhouse Road at Staples Mill.

Police said they first received a call for shots fired and that a witness also reported seeing a man with a long gun.

Police said there are no known victims.

During the incident, everyone was asked to stay inside and report any suspicious activity to police at 804-501-5000 or 911 in an emergency.

