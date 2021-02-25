Police: Petersburg woman charged in fatal Hopewell crash

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police say a woman from Petersburg has been charged in a fatal crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle.
Police were called on Feb. 24 around 4:44 p.m. to the intersection for High Avenue and Granby Street.
When officers arrived, they found one of the people involved in the crash suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The victim, identified as Marvin Audie Rollins, 62 of Petersburg, was taken to the hospital but died due to his injuries.
Police say Jamia Josette Boney, 27 of Petersburg, was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, DUI and Driving on a suspended license 3rd or subsequent offense.
Boney is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.
