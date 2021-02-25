Police: 1 dead in crash involving SVU, motorcycle

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police said one person was killed following a crash that involved an SUV and motorcycle.
Police were called on Feb. 24 around 4:44 p.m. to the intersection for High Avenue and Granby Street.
When officers arrived, they found one of the people involved in the crash suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The victim was taken to the hospital but died due to their injuries.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2222 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.
