Police: 1 dead in crash involving SVU, motorcycle
Police are investigating. (Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 24, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 8:15 PM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police said one person was killed following a crash that involved an SUV and motorcycle.

Police were called on Feb. 24 around 4:44 p.m. to the intersection for High Avenue and Granby Street.

When officers arrived, they found one of the people involved in the crash suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died due to their injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2222 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.

