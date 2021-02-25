News to Know for Feb. 25: More pharmacies offer vaccine; Curfew update; Partly, mostly sunny day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the news you need to know before you start your Thursday!
Today will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s.
Chesterfield police said one juvenile is dead and another is injured following a shooting.
Police were called around 5:30 p.m. to a shooting at Belmont Hills Apartments.
The family identified the victim killed as 16-year-old Cameron Watkins.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Additional pharmacy networks will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines this week as part of a federal partnership, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The newly added pharmacies include:
- Walgreens
- Walmart Inc.
- The Kroger Co.
- Albertsons Companies Inc. (Safeway)
- Retail Business Services LLC (Food Lion, Giant Food)
- Topco Associates LLC (Food City)
- CPESN LLC
To pre-register, click here or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (TTY users dial 7-1-1).
To register for an appointment at a CVS pharmacy, click here.
In the past 24-hours, the state reported more than 1,900 additional COVID-19 cases, yet the positivity rate fell to 8 percent.
The downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases, which is also being observed on a nationwide level, is leading some to suggests that herd immunity could be achieved by April.
Researchers say that washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing will be key to achieving herd immunity even faster as the state vaccine efforts continue to improve.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is lifting some coronavirus restrictions starting Monday, March 1 in a pathway out of the pandemic.
One of the biggest changes will be an end to the commonwealth’s current stay-at-home curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.
Last week, Governor Northam amended Executive Order Seventy-Two to increase the number of spectators permitted at outdoor youth sporting events to 250.
School leaders in Chesterfield will be discussing and voting on the proposed budget.
Monday afternoon, county leaders said the Board of Supervisors wants to provide an additional $10 million to teacher pay.
The meeting will begin on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
Henrico school leaders will be having budget talks during a public meeting.
The district wants the public to provide input on the financial plans before they cast their votes.
The public hearing starts at 1 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Prosperity begins with a state of mind - Anonymous
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.