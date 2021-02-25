New mass vaccine clinic will be coming to Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The health department announced plans to bring a new mass vaccination clinic to Richmond’s Southside.
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts provided a virtual update this morning announcing the plans.
The details are still being worked out and could be running in a few weeks.
They would expand the areas mass sites which include Richmond Raceway, Arthur Ashe Center and Chesterfield Fairgrounds.
Nurse manager Amy Popovich said next week they will receive 10,180 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s an increase from the weekly 6,300.
Doctor Melissa Viray said OOVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down in the region.
