Multiple police agencies crackdown on Chippenham Parkway drivers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple police agencies are working to conduct a traffic enforcement operation on Chippenham Parkway.
Thursday, Chesterfield, Richmond, Henrico and Virginia State police are focusing on the roadway since officers often get complaints from community members about speeding and aggressive driving.
Officers will patrol Chippenham Parkway Thursday, focusing on speeding, alcohol- and drug-impaired driving, aggressive driving and seat belt enforcement.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.