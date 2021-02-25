Missing Henrico woman found dead in vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A missing Henrico woman was found dead in a vehicle in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court on Wednesday evening.
Police were called just after 8 p.m. to the 2500 block of Glenlea Avenue for the report of a person down in a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found At’Taysiya Dye - who went by “Tajah” – unresponsive in a car.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Dye was reported missing last month by Henrico police. Richmond police are working with Henrico detectives on the death investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5234 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
