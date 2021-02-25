King William County fire truck crashes, overturns while responding to call

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A fire truck from King William County crashed and overturned while responding to a call.
Police say the fire engine, with the Mangohick Volunteer Fire Department, crashed on the night of Feb. 24 around 8:40 p.m.
Crews were responding to a non-emergency call when they went too close to the edge of the road and hitting a soft shoulder that pulled them into a steep ditch.
The fire engine overturned, trapping one firefighter inside. Other crew members were able to get out.
Two firefighters were transported to VCU where one stayed overnight.
They are expected to recover.
